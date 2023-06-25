  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Two dead, four injured in an accident in Kurnool

Two dead, four injured in an accident in Kurnool
x
Highlights

A fatal road accident took place in Kodumuru of Kurnool on Sunday morning where a Bolero and Eicher vehicles collided leaving two people dead

A fatal road accident took place in Kodumuru of Kurnool on Sunday morning where a Bolero and Eicher vehicles collided leaving two people dead on the spot and 14 people seriously injured.

The victims were identified as residents of Holagunda Mandal and Kothapet.were travelling in Bolero. As they reached Ko, an Eicher vehicle collided with them leaving two dead besides fourteen injured. It is learned that the condition of some of them is critical.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the place of the incident and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X