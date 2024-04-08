Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala on April 9

Tirumala: Sri Krodhi nama Samvatsara Ugadi Asthanam will be held at Srivari temple in Tirumala on April 9.

On the day of the festival, Suprabhatam is first performed at 3 am, followed by Shuddhi. At 6 am, special offering will be conducted to Sridevi, Bhudevi along with Sri Malayappa Swamy and Vishvaksena.

Between 7 am to 9 am, the deities will enter the temple in a procession parading around vimana prakaram and temple flagpole.

After Srivari Moolavirattu and Utsava Murthies are draped in new clothes, panchaga shravanam and Ugadi Asthanam will be conducted by Agama Pandits and priests at Bangaru Vakili.

Arjitha Sevas like Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva and Arjitha Brahmotsavam are cancelled due to Ugadi festival. Meanwhile, TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and its welfare department will celebrate Sri Krodhinama Ugadi festival at Mahathi Auditorium in Tirupati in Tirupati on April 9.

Programme will commence at 9.30 am with Mangaladhwani followed by Veda Parayanam. Sri Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya will render Panchanga Shravanam at 10 am.

Later, fancy dress competitions and cultural programmes will be organised with the children of TTD employees. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.