Ugadi celebrated with pomp & gaiety at Tirumala

Tirumala: Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi was celebrated with utmost religious pomp and gaiety at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Ugadi Asthanam was observed on the auspicious occasion where the Pundits rendered Panchanga Sravanam in front of festival idols at Garuda Mandapam of the sanctum sanctorum.

Both the presiding deity as well as the processional deities were adorned with new robes on the occasion. After Asthanam, devotees were allowed for darshan.

Speaking to the media, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy extended Sri Krodhi Nama Ugadi wishes to all Telugu devotees spread across the globe wishing them happy, peaceful and

prosperous life.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy, DLO Veeraju, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, CPRO Dr T Ravi, Dy EO Lokanatham, VGO Nandakishore and others were also present.

Ayodhya Rama and Dasavatara steal the show: The TTD Garden department has come out with colourful floral themes that included Sri Bala Rama of Ayodhya temple and Dasavatara concepts. Devotees took photos in front of Dasavatara which was displayed in front of temple and stood as a special attraction.