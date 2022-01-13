VIPs galore in Tirumala for Uttara Dwara Darshanam

Tirupati: On the eve of Vaikunta Ekadasi, Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara is witnessing a flow of VVIPs and VIPs for the auspicious Uttara Dwara Darshanam which would commence on Thursday.

According to officials' sources, the long list of prominent persons includes Minister from Telangana T Harish Rao, Gangula Kalalakar, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, AP Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Dr Appala Raju Seediri, AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju and AP Press Academy chairman D Srinath. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, AP High Court chief justice Prasanth Kumar Misra were also in Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

Sources said VIPs including MLAs, MPs from two Telugu states and also from other southern states and corporate big wigs, celebrities and others also in the long list of noted people for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

TTD authorities are struggling hard to provide suitable accommodation to the arriving VIPs in Tirumala. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements were made in Tirumala and Tirupati keeping in view the large number of VIPs visiting.

Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu made extensive inspection of Tirumala, ghat roads and also other places in Tirupati last night keeping the police on alert in view of 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in the famed Tirumala temple from January 13 to 22.