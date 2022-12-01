Vykunta Dwara Darshans to be held for ten days at Tirumala from January 2

TTD EO Dharma Reddy said that it has been decided to allow devotees to visit Vaikuntha Dwara in Tirumala for ten days from January 2 next year and special arrangements have been made for the devotees on the occasion of New Year and Vaikuntha Ekadashi in Tirumala. He said that 50,000 people are allowed to visit temple through Sarvadarshan every day for ten days and 25,000 people are allowed to visit Vaikuntha through paid services. Dharma Reddy said that these tickets will be distributed through special counters set up in Tirupati this year, just like last year.



He said that steps have been taken to allow a limited number of VIPs who come for darshan of Srivari during the available time and special measures have been taken to distribute the tickets intended for Vaikuntha darshan and a decision has been taken in the governing body meeting to allow only the devotees who have got the tickets to visit. He said that only those who have got tickets during the ten days of Vaikuntha Darshan will be allowed to visit diety.

Dharma Reddy said that action has been taken against the private contract workers who maintain the laddu counters committing irregularities. Dharma Reddy said that due to collective agitation, alternative arrangements have been made.