Water plant at govt hospital inaugurated

Nellore: Nellore MP and Nellore rural YSRCP in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member and district YSRCP president Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and district Collector Harinarayan have inaugurated the water plant set up by VPR Foundation at Nellore Government Hospital here on Sunday.
MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that they have set up 105 water plants through VPR foundation. He said that three lakh sanitisers and 100 oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 10 litre were distributed throughout Nellore district during Covid pandemic. Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, Vijaya Dairy chairman Kondreddy Rangareddy and corporators participated in the programme.
