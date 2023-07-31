  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Water plant at govt hospital inaugurated

MPs A Prabhakar Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, district Collector Harinarayan inaugurating water plant at Government Hospital in Nellore on Sunday
x

MPs A Prabhakar Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, district Collector Harinarayan inaugurating water plant at Government Hospital in Nellore on Sunday

Highlights

Nellore: Nellore MP and Nellore rural YSRCP in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member and district YSRCP president Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy...

Nellore: Nellore MP and Nellore rural YSRCP in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member and district YSRCP president Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and district Collector Harinarayan have inaugurated the water plant set up by VPR Foundation at Nellore Government Hospital here on Sunday.

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that they have set up 105 water plants through VPR foundation. He said that three lakh sanitisers and 100 oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 10 litre were distributed throughout Nellore district during Covid pandemic. Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, Vijaya Dairy chairman Kondreddy Rangareddy and corporators participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad