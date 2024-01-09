Website on local temples launched with latest updates

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy launched a revamped website ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in , aiming to give extensive publicity to TTD temples in Tirupati and other locations across the country. The website launching was held at Mahati Auditorium here on Monday. The revamped website will provide updates on local temples history, Arjita Sevas, darshan hours, transport and other infrastructure available at over 60 TTD managed temples and Information Centres across the country.

The portal also provides photos, videos and other geographical details with the technical support from Jio and the configurations made by the TTD IT department. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, DLO Veeraju, CE Nageswara Rao, IT Manager LM Sandeep and others were present.