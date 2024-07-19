Youth attacks a family in Royal Nagar in Tirupati

Tirupati: A masked. youth barged into the house of a business man Srinivas in Royal Nagar in the City and attacked the old women and a girl in the house.

The women Jayalakshmi (75) who was seriously injured in the knife attack died instantaneously and the girl Niyathi (12) seriously injured rushed to the hospital. After the attack the youth sped away and other members of the businessman were away on some work. It was not known whether the attackers came alone or along with his friends.





Delete Edit





It may be recalled that such knife attack was took place on the family members of the businessman 2 years back.









SP along with the concern police officer visited the house. SP said searches are on assailant will be nobbed soon based on the cluse obtained.

Meanwhile the incident created flutter as it took place much populated a posh locality Royal Nagar in the city.