YS Jagan lays the foundation stone for Apache Industry in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Apache industry in Inagaluru of Tirupati on Thursday. Products such as Adidas shoes, leather jackets, and belts will be manufactured in the Apache industry. In the first phase, the company will invest Rs. 350 crore, another 350 crore investment in the next five years. A total of 15,000 people will be employed by the Apache industry.



After the foundation stone was laid, CM Jagan said the establishment of the Apache industry would create 10,000 jobs. He said he is happy that the best company in the world is setting up an industry here. "The industry will be available by September 2023 and about 80 percent of the jobs will be created by locals," he said.

Earlier, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the reconstructed Sri Vakulamata Temple on Peruru Banda near Tirupati. The CM conducted special pujas at the temple on this occasion. Under the auspices of TTD, a portrait of Lord Venkateswara was presented in honor of the CM.

The government is taking steps to make the temple built under the auspices of TTD and with the Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy tourist destination. Minister Peddireddy said that there are 83 acres 42 cents of land at Vakula Mata Temple and TTD will build a welfare mandapam and guest house in the area. It is said that about 20 kg of gold was used for the temple tower with 5 kg for each pillar.

The CM was received at the Renigunta Airport by state ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Narayana Swamy, Roja, TTD EO Dharma Reddy, and others.