YSRCP councillors deal a major blow to Peddireddi in Punganur

Tirupati: Former Minister and senior MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy faced another setback on Thursday when Punganur Municipal chairman Aleem Basha resigned along with 11 councillors from YSRCP. This move, involving a substantial portion of the 31-member municipality, signals a shift in local political dynamics. Additional resignations are anticipated, further weakening the YSRCP’s hold on the municipality.

They are set to join the TDP shortly, having already met TDP constituency in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy a.k.a. Babu at his residence. This shift is expected to result in the TDP gaining control of the municipality. In the 2020 elections, the YSRCP had won all 31 wards, marking a significant victory at that time.

Municipal chairman Basha, believed to be a trusted ally of Peddireddi family, criticised Ramachandra Reddy’s leadership, stating that under him, “one will have only position but no power.” This criticism and the subsequent resignations highlight the growing discontent within Peddireddi’s camp and pose a major challenge to his political influence.

Meanwhile, Punganur TDP in-charge Challa Babu criticised the Peddiredi family of autocratic rule and the people were vexed with their high handedness for over two decades. Though the family had a hold on the entire district, there was no progress anywhere.

Ramachandra Reddy, once a dominant figure in district politics and known as ‘Peddayana,’ had previously commanded respect across all constituencies. His efforts to defeat N Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam and gain an upper hand over his long-time rival went in vain. Although he retained his stronghold in Punganur, his victory margin significantly decreased from over 42,000 votes to just 6,600 votes. The YSRCP managed to secure only one other seat in Thamballapalle, won by his brother Dwarakanath Reddy.

Recent events, including a TDP-led procession in Punganur declaring Ramachandra Reddy unwelcome, indicate his waning influence. The Thursday’s resignations add to his setbacks, suggesting a further decline in his political control. TDP leaders predict that this is just the beginning of more challenges Ramachandra Reddy will face from both their party and the present government.