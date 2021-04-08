YSRCP government misusing volunteers for polls: BJP

Tirupati: BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra lashed out at the YSRCP government for using the volunteer system in the electioneering. Addressing media in Tirupati on Wednesday, he said that the government has been paying the money to volunteers from the people's taxes and using them for election campaign.

Mamatha Banerjee used this strategy in West Bengal and she is going to be defeated now which will be happened to Jagan Mohan Reddy also in the future. He said that whoever makes a mockery of democracy cannot continue in power. Saying that about 150 archakas were in deep distress in the state due to government policies, he asked what sin they and Hindu temples have committed. BJP will show its strength in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which indicates that people are looking for a change. He predicted that in AP also, people will reject YSRCP and vote in favour of BJP as they want to see a change. He listed various development activities in Tirupati implemented by the NDA government.

BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao said that the state government and officials have not allowed the elections to be held constitutionally in Tirupati on which the party has complained to Central election commission. Conducting Parishad elections by SEC when model code of conduct is in vogue in the constituency is nothing but insulting the Central election commission. He even lambasted the TDP for claiming that it was their government which released funds for IIT and IISER in Tirupati and said that they were Centre's institutions.