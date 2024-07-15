YSRCP govt totally neglected irrigation sector: nimmala

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has said that Irrigation projects in the State were totally neglected by the previous YSRCP government during its five-year rule.

Addressing mediapersons after conducting a meeting with officials on the status of Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs here on Sunday, the Minister pointed out that the TDP government allocated Rs 80,000 crore for Irrigation sector against Rs 7 lakh crore total budget during 2014-2019.

But between 2019 and 2024, the YSRCP government allocated just Rs 30,000 crore for irrigation sector out of a total budget of Rs 12 lakh crore during its five year rule between 2019- 24. Of the allocated amount for the irrigation sector, only 50 per cent of the money was spent. The Water Resources Minister alleged that remaining 50 per cent funds were misused by party leaders in the name of reverse tendering.

He said that YSRCP has no moral right to criticise TDP over the diaphragm wall and cofferdam of the Polavaram project as the party has indiscriminately looted public money in various methods.

Ramanaidu recalled that during the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019, Anam Sanjeeva Reddy High Level Canal (ASRHLC) and Althuru Project related to Somasila and Kandeleru reservoir aimed to provide water for 70,000 acres were completed 60 per cent.

But the YSRCP government did nothing during its five-year rule instead the party leaders looted crores of rupees of public money in the name of reverse tendering.