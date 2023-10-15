YSRCP leader slams ex-MLA for opposing city development

Tirupati: YSRCP youth leader and Tirupati Cooperative Bank Vice-Chairman Vasu Yadav criticised TDP leader and former MLA M Sugunamma for opposing TTD’s move to allocate 1 per cent of its budget for the city development. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Vasu Yadav said the TDP leader was miserably failed to do anything for the development of pilgrim city during her tenure as MLA and was creating hurdles for city development unable to digest the growth of city under the dynamic leadership of deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy.



Observing TTD providing funds to city development as a levy from Lord, Yadav said the TDP leaders instead of applauding the development including the master plan roads, widening of roads going on an unprecedented scale trying to obstruct them as they are worried at the growing popularity of YSRCP in the city.

Yadav said except few disgruntled elements like Sugunamma, all the political parties, social organisations, denizens and youth are overwhelmingly supporting city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for providing TTD funds for development and deputy mayor Abhinaya Reddy for leading from the front in taking up the development initiatives benefiting people including pilgrims visiting Tirumala for darshan. YSRCP leader A Ajaykumar was also present.