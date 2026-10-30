YSRCP seeks strong security for civic polls in Tirupati

Tirupati: The YSRCP has stepped up its demand for strict security arrangements ahead of Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled to be held on November 1. Party leaders expressed concern that candidates, polling agents, and voters could face intimidation or violence on polling day if authorities do not take preventive measures in advance.

Party Tirupati district president Bhumana Abhinay Reddy along with party mayoral candidate Y Vasudeva Yadav and 63 corporator candidates staged a protest here on Thursday.

They appealed to the State Election Commission, Tirupati district Collector and SP to ensure that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhinay Reddy alleged that YSRCP candidates faced attacks and obstruction while filing their nomination papers.

He claimed that some nomination papers were torn or prevented from being submitted, forcing the party to approach Supreme Court for relief.

He further alleged that its corporator candidates and polling agents are now receiving life threats, created fear among party workers and raised concerns that rigging, attacks, or other irregularities may take place during polling.

Abhinay Reddy said the party has already submitted written complaints signed by individual candidates, along with video statements, to election authorities, in advance so that officials could act before polling day instead of responding only after an incident occurs.

Abhinay asked for strong police deployment at every polling station and protection for candidates, agents, and voters.

He also demanded live webcasting and CCTV surveillance at all polling centres, with all recordings preserved securely to prevent and verify any irregularities.