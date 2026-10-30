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YSRCP seeks strong security for civic polls in Tirupati

YSRCP district president Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and party leaders staging a protest in Tirupati on Thursday
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YSRCP district president Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and party leaders staging a protest in Tirupati on Thursday

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Tirupati: The YSRCP has stepped up its demand for strict security arrangements ahead of Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled to be held on November 1. Party leaders expressed concern that candidates, polling agents, and voters could face intimidation or violence on polling day if authorities do not take preventive measures in advance.

Party Tirupati district president Bhumana Abhinay Reddy along with party mayoral candidate Y Vasudeva Yadav and 63 corporator candidates staged a protest here on Thursday.

They appealed to the State Election Commission, Tirupati district Collector and SP to ensure that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhinay Reddy alleged that YSRCP candidates faced attacks and obstruction while filing their nomination papers.

He claimed that some nomination papers were torn or prevented from being submitted, forcing the party to approach Supreme Court for relief.

He further alleged that its corporator candidates and polling agents are now receiving life threats, created fear among party workers and raised concerns that rigging, attacks, or other irregularities may take place during polling.

Abhinay Reddy said the party has already submitted written complaints signed by individual candidates, along with video statements, to election authorities, in advance so that officials could act before polling day instead of responding only after an incident occurs.

Abhinay asked for strong police deployment at every polling station and protection for candidates, agents, and voters.

He also demanded live webcasting and CCTV surveillance at all polling centres, with all recordings preserved securely to prevent and verify any irregularities.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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Tirupati Municipal ElectionsBhumana Abhinay ReddyY Vasudeva YadavYSRCP Tirupati ProtestElection Security Tirupati
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