YSRCP turned state into ganja hub, alleges Lokesh

Bommavaram (Nellore district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday expressed deep concerned over consumption ganja in the state.

Interacting with the youth on several issues at Bommavaram camp site as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh said the consumption ganja has become rampant and remarked once the state was recognised as Job Capital of India now turned a hub for ganja smuggling.

Stating that consumption of ganja ultimately leads the youth to involve various anti-social activities, he questioned the credibility of YSRCP government in closing the ganja deaddiction centres (GDC) and added his party will suppress such illegal trade by sending the peddlers behind the bars. He said that GDCs would be reopened immediately after his party returned to power in 2024 elections.

He said the government should own the responsibility for prevailing such unwanted situation as it has failed to show the livelihood for unemployed youth.

Recalling that 8.32 lakh jobs were provided to unemployed youth in TDP regime, Lokesh questioned the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to answer the youth why he failed to release the job calendar despite state revenue has been increased to double compared with the previous government.

The TDP leader urged the youth not to repeat electing YSRCP again as it will adversely affect their future.

As ruling party leaders expecting huge bribes, he said several multinational companies shifted their base to other states.

He said that one Century Plywood industry proposed to establish its unit in Atmakuru constituency has been shifted to other place due to involvement of the Chief Minister.

He urged the youth to exercise their franchise in favour of TDP in the coming elections and assured the youth he would take responsibility of providing jobs in IT sector in every constituency by establishing Rural Development Centres. He also his party will ensure Rs 3,000 dole to unemployed youth till they get the job.

He assured to restore Foreign Education Scheme(FES) and Fees Reimbursement Schemes (FRS) which were scrapped by YSRCP government. The TDP leader asserted his party would strengthen APPSC on the lines of Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) by avoiding political intervention in the interest of talented persons get the jobs.

Lokesh also assured to streamline education system from KG to PG to promote quality education.