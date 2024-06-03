YSRCP will register landslide victory: Vijayasai Reddy

Nellore: YSRCP Nellore Lok Sabha nominee Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy has said that his party would register landslide victory by securing all the seven Assembly constituencies and MP seat in the district.

Addressing the party agents meeting organised at his camp office here on Sunday, he claimed that he had observed people have exercised their franchise in favour YSRCP during his visit to several booths. He ruled out the possibility of TDP winning in Nellore city, Nellore rural, Kovur Assembly segments, Nellore MP seat, adding that it was false propaganda as voters had already cast their vote in favour of the ruling party.

The YSRCP leader cautioned the agents on counting duty to be very alert as they should stay at the counting centre till completion of the procedure and to observe keenly every vote including postal ballots. If they found anything wrong during the counting process, they should immediately inform the issue to the officials concerned, he suggested.

YSRCP district president, MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.