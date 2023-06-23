YV Subba Reddy assures better treatment to boy injured in Cheetah attack

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy reacted to the incident of a cheetah attacking a five-year-old boy in Tirumala on Friday and assured the family members of providing better treatment to the boy.



Speaking to the media after meeting the boy, he stated that they have inquired about the health condition of the child from the doctors and directed the authorities to provide better treatment to the boy. The chairman said that the boy will be discharged from the hospital safely in the next two days

Assuring that safety measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again in Tirumala, he said fencing will be installed in the Alipuri walkway where animals frequently move.

It is known that a cheetah attacked a five-year-old boy in Tirumala who sustained injuries behind his ear, neck, and head. Boy Kaushik is being treated at Padmavati Children's Hospital.