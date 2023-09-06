11 IPS officers, 35 deputy collectors transferred

Vijayawada: The state government on Tuesday issued orders transferring 11 IPS officers and 35 deputy collectors. As per orders, additional director general, vigilance and enforcement, A Ravi Shankar is transferred and posted as commissioner of police, Visakhapatnam in place of Dr C M Thrivikrama Varma who was posted as IG, Special Protection Force. Kumar Vishwajeet, addl DGP, railways, is transferred and posted as addl DG, vigilance and enforcement. Sidharth Kaushal, SP, Octopus, is transferred and posted as SP, YSR district replacing K K Anburajan who was posted as SP, Anantapur.

Anantapur SP K Srinivasa Rao was posted as DCP (law and order) Visakhapatnam, in place of Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu, who is posted as SP, Greyhounds.

ACB SO B Krishna Rao is transferred as SP, Annamayya district replacing R Gangadhara Ro who is posted as Commandant, 14th Battalion, Anantapur, in place of P Jagadeesh who was posted as SP, East Godavari. Adnam Nayeem Asmi, Group commander, Greyhounds, is transferred and posted as SP, ACB.Meanwhile, the state government issued orders transferring 35 deputy collectors.