1.20 cr saplings planted across State: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Vijayawada(NTR District): Minister for Forest and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has claimed that the State government is giving top priority to increase greenery. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a target to increase the forest cover in the State from 23 per cent to 33 per cent.

He participated in a State-level workshop on trees outside forests in India (TOFI) here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government has planted 1.20 crore saplings across the State under Jagananna Pacha Thoranam. He said under avenue plantation above 65 lakh plants have been planted in the jurisdiction of 17,000 kms. He informed that the government has been setting up Nagara Vanams in urban areas and 16 Nagara Vanams will be developed with Rs 15 crore in the State.

Ramachandra Reddy reminded that the State government imposed a ban on single use plastic. "We are conducting soil tests through the RBKs. Farmers are being apprised over the plantation schemes. As part of this, we are making efforts to plant one lakh mango trees in the Chittoor district to boost livelihood of the people. The government has been supporting the farmers. We also arrange a price stabilization fund with Rs 3000 crore," the Minister added. He further said that farmers are being given fertilizers, machinery and seeds through the RBKs.

Special Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, Y Madhusudhana Rao, USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy and others attended the workshop.