13 more containment zones in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Everyday more and more villages are being brought under containment zone following the widespread prevalence of Covid positive cases in Krishna district.

The district administration on Wednesday announced 13 more containment zones in the district in the wake of finding Covid-19 positive cases in these areas.

Suravaram village in Agiripalli mandal, Appannavidu in Bapulapadu mandal, Pedalanka in Kalidindi mandal, Bodigunta in Mopidevi mandal, Mandapalem, Yaddhanapudi and Kaza in Movva mandal, Ramanakkapet in Musunuru mandal, Venkatadripuram and Mukkolapadu in Nuzvid mandal, Chennuru in Pedana mandal, Kollikulla in Penuganchiprole mandal and Rangapuram in Reddigudem mandal in Krishna district were declared as containment zones as several Covid positive cases were reported there.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz appealed to people to cooperate with the administration by not venturing out of their houses to contain the further spread of the coronavirus in the district. So far, 2,986 active cases were reported in the 471 containment zones in the district.