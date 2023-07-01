15,000 camps to be held under Jagananna Suraksha

Vijayawada: State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State government will conduct 15,000 camps in the State to distribute different types of certificates to people, from July 1 onwards.

He said 2.60 lakh volunteers, 1.50 lakh ward/village secretariat staff and 3,000 mandal level staff will participate in the certificate distribution programme known as ‘Intintiki Jagananna Suraksha’.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Andhra Prabha Colony on Friday, Malladi Vishnu said the State government has decided to distribute 11 types of certificates including caste, income, birth, death, marriage and family members certificate. He said no fee will be collected from the applicants to issue the certificates. He said new ration cards and new pension cards will be issued on August 1 to the eligible persons.

The MLA requested volunteers and ward secretariat staff to create awareness among the people about Jagananna Suraksha programme. He said the State government is implementing welfare schemes and 87 per cent of eligible people are receiving them in cities and the urban areas and efforts are to help all eligible people to get these schemes.

He said the prime objective of implementing the Suraksha scheme is to identify the persons, who are not benefitted from the welfare schemes and help them to get it.

MLA Vishnu said the YSRCP is winning all elections in the State since 2019 and made it clear there is no need for the enrollment of fake voters. He alleged TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu resorts to kinds of wrongdoings to win the elections. He said the YSRCP government has the blessings of the people and stated that the party would win the 2024 Assembly elections.

Corporators and other party leaders attended the press meet.