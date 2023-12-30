20 stations of Vijayawada Rly Division get ISO certificates

Vijayawada : Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil handed over the ISO 14001:2015 certificates to the station in-charges and health inspectors of 20 railway stations here on Friday.

The railway stations include Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalli, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Junction, Narasapur, Kakinada Town and Kakinada Port. On the occasion, Narendra Patil said that it is a moment of pride for Vijayawada Division as 20 railway stations have been re-certified for ISO 14001:2015 certification for another three years up to 2026.

All the parameters are to be maintained well within the prescribed standards of CPCB. These ISO 14001:2015 certifications were obtained in 2019–20 for 20 railway stations. Its surveillance audits at the end of every year are also successful through physical audits and efficient documentation.

The Environment and Housekeeping Management Department has taken the initiative for effective planning and successful internal audits. The DRM congratulated M Kishore, Senior Divisional Environment and Housekeeping Manager, and the staff of all 20 stations and asked them to continue the good work they are doing. He also asked them to come up with systems to ensure that garbage disposal, even at the smallest level, is taken care of effectively.

D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure), Narendra Varma, Divisional Operations Manager, and T Devendra Swamy, Asst Divisional Materials Manager, attended the programme.