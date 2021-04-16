246 new Covid cases logged in Krishna district

Vijayawada: A total of 246 new Covid cases reported during the last 24 hours in Krishna district and the number of total positive cases shot up to 54,173 by Friday.

The total active cases increased to 3470 and the total patients recovered from Covid in the district are 50,004. The total deaths caused by Covid reached to 699 in the district with three more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

In spite of the penalty collected by the police personnel in the district for not wearing masks, many people continue loitering on the roads without wearing masks. The State government and the district administration is creating awareness on the importance of wearing masks and breaking the Covid chain. But, there is little impact of it.

On the other hand, the district administration is gearing up to treat the Covid patients and increasing the beds and other infrastructure facilities. A total of 1,146 beds are ready for the Covid patients and 500 more beds will be ready in two days to treat the Covid patients. Besides, 500 -bed quarantine centre was inaugurated at Gudavalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada and another 500-bed quarantine centre will be ready very soon, said district Collector Md Imtiaz. He said the district administration is getting ready to tackle the Covid cases as the infections are increasing in the second wave.

The Collector along with the district Collectors and the Superintendent of Police participated in the video conference conducted by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

Giving details Covid beds and covid hospitals in the district, the Collector said the Revenue, Municipal, Police and Panchayat Raj departments are working in coordination to check the spread of disease. He said one nodal officer was appointed for each Covid hospital to monitor the treatment and other facilities. He said the district administration is taking steps to maintain hygiene and supply food to the covid patients. He added that the district administration is also discussing on containment zones and taking other steps to check the spread of virus.

A total of 6096 cases were reported in the State during the last 24 hours and total cases increased to 9,48,231 by Friday. Total deaths caused by Covid increased to 7373 with 20 more deaths registered in the State.