27th IPSA chapter installation conducted

Vijayawada: The Indian Plumbing Association(IPSA) which aims at promoting advancement of plumbing services in the country by organising seminars, exhibitions, symposiums to educate members of the trade and general public organised its 27th chapter installation ceremony on Saturday night here.

Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Urban Greening and Beautification Corporation Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief guest and guests of honour include Sanjay Bhilare, Bhaskar Katragadda and Manoj Mathur. The heads of different associations like NAREDCO, CREDAI, BAI, ISHRAE, IGBC, IIID&IIA and other delegates and members of the association were present.

Chairwoman Dr Saandeepani Vajje, Secretary Kiran Parchuri, Vice-Chairman Dr B Anand Babu, Treasurer Dr P Anusha, Joint Secretary AR Komal Gilda, Executive members Ravikiran Gogineni and Venkateswarao Ravipudi took oath.

