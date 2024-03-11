Live
- BJP has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution: Siddaramaiah
- 'Birthday Balika' Shreya Ghoshal shares happy selfie from Bali vacation
- Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred
- Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls
- PM Modi inaugurates Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
- Another jolt for Congress in MP as two more MLAs join BJP soon after quitting grand old party
- Commonwealth nations celebrate 75-year milestone
- Stokes aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time in Ranchi: Ian Chappell
- Bullets fly as two groups clash following road rage in Delhi
- Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report
Just In
27th IPSA chapter installation conducted
Vijayawada: The Indian Plumbing Association(IPSA) which aims at promoting advancement of plumbing services in the country by organising seminars,...
Vijayawada: The Indian Plumbing Association(IPSA) which aims at promoting advancement of plumbing services in the country by organising seminars, exhibitions, symposiums to educate members of the trade and general public organised its 27th chapter installation ceremony on Saturday night here.
Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Urban Greening and Beautification Corporation Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief guest and guests of honour include Sanjay Bhilare, Bhaskar Katragadda and Manoj Mathur. The heads of different associations like NAREDCO, CREDAI, BAI, ISHRAE, IGBC, IIID&IIA and other delegates and members of the association were present.
Chairwoman Dr Saandeepani Vajje, Secretary Kiran Parchuri, Vice-Chairman Dr B Anand Babu, Treasurer Dr P Anusha, Joint Secretary AR Komal Gilda, Executive members Ravikiran Gogineni and Venkateswarao Ravipudi took oath.