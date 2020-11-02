3 capitals opted for decentralisation of development, says Minister Nani

Vijayawada: The State government strongly believes that decentralisation is the right approach for the development of all three regions of Andhra Pradesh and opted for three capitals in the state, said Civil Supplies minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao(Nani).

He unfurled the national flag to mark the Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day celebrations at the ZP meeting hall in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

Kodali Nani received the guard of honour from the police and addressed the gathering.

He recalled the sacrifices and services made by Potti Sriramulu to the Telugu people and paid floral tributes on the occasion. He said Andhra Pradesh was formed due to the sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu.

Minister Nani said recently the State government had issued orders to resume the celebrating the Andhra Pradesh State formation from this year. He said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is marching ahead with prosperity and top priority is being given for the welfare as well as development. He said the state government is farmer- friendly and been implementing many welfare schemes for the farmers. He stated that the government has spent Rs245 crore for RaithuBhorosa scheme to benefit 3 lakh farmers in the state last year. He further said this year the state government had already spent Rs178 crore and Rs245 crore under the same scheme. He said 1000 TMC water released in Krishna river from Prakasam barrage this rainy season. He said the state allocated Rs2565 crore for construction of two reservoirs downstream of Prakasam barrage in Krishna river for the utilization of floodwaters. He said the state government will construct a fishing harbour in Machilipatnam at a cost of Rs345 crore under Sagar Mala project.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha and other officials from various departments attended the event.

Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao, Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz, superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, MLA D Nageswara Rao, other officials participated in the celebrations.

Cultural programmes performed by the children enthralled the audience.