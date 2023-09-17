38,534 women receive Rs 57.51 cr in erstwhile Krishna district

Vijayawada: As many as 38,534 women received Rs 57.51 crore financial assistance under the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme in the erstwhile Krishna district.



Of the total beneficiaries, 15,424 women belonging to NTR district received Rs 23.14 crore and 23,110 beneficiaries of Krishna district received Rs 34.17 crore.

At a programme held at Machilipatnam of Krishna district on Saturday, Krishna Zilla Parishad chairperson Uppala Harika distributed the specimen cheques to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Harika said that the State government was giving top priority to the welfare of all sections of people in the State. Many families were empowered through the YSR Kapu Nestham in the district, she said. Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, Machilipatnam Mayor Ch Venkateswaramma, Deputy Mayors M Vijaya Lakshmi, S Bharathi and others were also present.

Meanwhile, at a programme organised in NTR district Collectorate, Andhra Pradesh State Planning Commission vice-chairman, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, former minister and Vijayawada West MLA V Srinivas and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi presented the specimen cheques to the beneficiaries in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Malladi Vishnu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to do social justice to all sections of the people in the State.

The State government started the Kapu Nestham to financially help Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari caste women, he said. YSRCP Vijayawada East in-charge Devineni Avinash, VMC Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, Avuthu Sri Sailaja, Wakf Board NTR district president Gouse Mohidhin, Batraj Corporation chairman K Geetanjali, BC Corporation AE K Rajendra Babu, DRDA PD K Srinivasa Rao and others participated.