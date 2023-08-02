4 Government hospitals get Muskan certificates

Vijayawada: Four State Government Hospitals - RIMS Teaching Hospital in Srikakulam, Government General Hospital in Kurnool, District Hospital in Markapuram in Prakasam district and Social Health Centres in Repalle of Bapatla - have received Muskan (Smile) certificates from the Central government in recognition of the services, which they have provided for the health care of pregnant women, infants and lactating mothers.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Joint Secretary Vishal Chauhan disclosed these details to State Medical Health and Family Welfare Department Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu in a letter on Tuesday. The Central government has been providing these certificates for having different levels of quality standards in its national level examination. A team of senior officials from the Central Health and Family Welfare Department has collected information from people on the services provided by various departments in the respective health centres as per the list prescribed by the Central government.

As part of this, the officials of the inspection team inquired about the medical and health services provided in the respective health centres and also visited the houses of beneficiaries within the respective centres and collected information. After careful analysis of this information, the Centre has announced four Muskan certificates to the State hospitals based on the score obtained by the respective health centres.