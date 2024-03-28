  • Menu
8 check posts set up in Eluru dist

Eluru district SP D Mary Prasanthi 

Eight inter-state and inter-district check posts have been set up in Eluru district and 24/7 checking of vehicles travelling on national highway, highway and other roads is being done at these check-posts.

Eluru district SP D Mary Prasanthi said that since the election code came into force, 31 flying surveillance teams have been operating across Eluru district. In the background of the upcoming general elections, every vehicle will be thoroughly examined through the check posts established throughout the district, and checks through check-posts will be made to ensure that there is no smuggling of money. Parades will be held in problematic and highly problematic villages with central armed forces.

The political parties should get prior permission for meetings and rallies through the Suvidha app following the rules and regulations of the election commission.

