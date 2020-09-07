Actor Vijaya Kumar's death great loss to Vijayawada theatre

Vijayawada: M Vijaya Kumar, a wanted artiste for many teams and also a multi-talented person passed away here on Sunday. Vijaya Kumar was a writer, actor, director, makeup artiste, set designer and moreover a good loyal and dedicated theatre person.



Vijaya Kumar performed a number of stage shows with many organisations like Gurajada Kala Mandir, Young Art theatres cultural organisation and Maheswari Prasad comedy club. Vijay started his drama career under the guidance of Seetaram. To pay gratitude towards his mentor Vijaya Kumar used to conduct yearly one programme under his own organisation SVR Arts. He acted in many plays like 'avunu valliddaru kasta paddaru', 'Gasochindi', 'orey subbiga neeku phonochindi', Khel Khatam duknam band', 'Nachavoy Narayana', 'double dhamaka', 'chekati rojulu', 'ayyo vadhya', 'Raja himsa', 'Nijayiti', 'Jayaho'. He also acted in some movies like Telugodu and Rangu and also in some TV serials and short films.

Veerla Vara Prasad, a noted comedy script writer said that Vijaya Kumar had taken part in all his comedy plays and justified the character. His demise was a great loss to Vijayawada theatre and Veerla paid tributes to him.

Tammina Madhukumar, actor and director expressed condolences to Vijaya Kumar and said that he acted with Vijaykumar in the plays directed by Sanjeevi and his performance in 'Rajya Himsa' play as Sub Inspector was well received by audience and also critics.

R Vasudeva Rao, a young director said the sudden death of Vijaya Kumar was not digestible because all in my comedy productions one character will be reserved for him. Vasu said that Vijaya Kumar was a Director's artiste.

P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, secretary, Sumadhura Kala Niketan said that Sumadhura was paying monthly pension to Vijaya Kumar and he was a humble actor with many acting shades.

P Mohan Ram Prasad, Beta Rama Surya Prakash, Vempati Ramesh, Nandivada Nani, Madugula Rama Krishna, D Amareswara Sarma, DRK Murthy, SS Varma, Adivi Sankara Rao, S Jagannadha Rao, B Anjaneya Raju, R Satyanarayana Raju and other artistes paid tributes to the departed artiste Vijaya Kumar.