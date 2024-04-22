Advertisements in Media: Candidates advised to take prior permission from MCMC

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector and district election officer AS Dinesh Kumar informed the candidates contesting for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections should apply for and receive approvals for their advertisements in print, cable, satellite, and social media from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee before using them.

Collector said that the MCMC is thoroughly scrutinising the applications received for the issue of advertisements related to the political parties and candidates for publishing and broadcasting in various media.

He said that the candidates who desire to display advertisements for publicity in print media, cable channels, satellite channels, social media platforms, cinema halls, bulk SMS, voice messages, and other media must get permission from the MCMC.

Collector warned that those who issued election campaign advertisements without prior permission from the MCMC will be served with notices by the concerned returning officers.