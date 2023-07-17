Advocate turns into Actor, proves mettle in acting

Vijayawada: “Doctor turned into actor” this is a common usage but due to passion on stage an advocate turned as actor. Yes! Mallkedi Ravi Kumar, the resident of Vijayawada, is practicing as advocate from 2012. Ravi is passionate about theatre and right from his college days he started acting in dramas. His parents Narasimha Rao and Lakshmi and also uncle L Govindarajulu encouraged Ravi for his activities with a condition that he should not neglect studies. As per their wish he did his post graduation in commerce and Law. Ravi did his schooling in Telaprolu Raja high school, Vijayawada and studied in SAS College.

Ravi started his Law practice for livelihood and had training at VGSK and Pallem Chitti Babu and practicing in Vijayawada since 2012.

Though Ravi did well in academics, all his thoughts and goal is drama. Initially he learned acting from Puppala Srinivas and later from Pilla Nataraj. But he was proved with good skills under the guidance of MS Chowdary. He staged many dramas like ‘Gill Gili Dumatha Nakka’, ‘Pipilakam’, ‘Raju Pedha’, ‘Asruvulu’, ‘Sambavami pade pade’ and other dramas in his theatre career and won many prizes. He also bagged Nandi award for his best action in 2008.

Ravi turned his vision towards the big screen and fortunately he was selected to act in the movie ‘Junction’. With their encouragement he acted in Mr. Rascal, LAW, Rangu, Uniki, Virupaksha etc., besides working in films he also started action for web series. His character ‘Sambanna’ in the web series titled ‘Saitan’, which was streaming on Disney Hot star.

Presently he is acting in ‘The underworld billionaires’, ‘Nawab’, ‘Sitaram sitralu’ and another two movies. This upcoming Vijayawada actor is waiting for a big break in his career and likes to prove himself on the big screen.