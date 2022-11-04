Agri minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy releases 5 organic products

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy released five varieties of organic agricultural products under Markup brand at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the organic products brought out by AP Markfed with the cooperation of farmers will help provide minimum support price for farmers. Initially, five varieties of organic products were released and steps will be taken to market more organic products.

The minister said that the state government has been taking measures to protect the interests of farmers and as part of it the Markup brand organic agricultural products were released to provide 10 per cent additional MSP to farmers.

He said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams has been using the organic products as they are chemical and pesticide free products. The organic products will be made available for supplying nutritious and chemical free food to women and children, he added. AP Markfed chairman P P Nagireddy, AP Seeds Development Corporation chairpersons P Susmita Reddy, managing director Sekhar Babu, general manager B Adinarayana and others were present.