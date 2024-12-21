Live
- CT Ravi’s foul-mouthing isn’t an isolated case: DKS
- HC orders immediate release of CT Ravi, BJP workers celebrate
- Cops nab fraudster who leased house to 22 people in Bengaluru
- 32K acres of Waqf lands encroached: Abdul Aziz
- AP always stands as a beacon of innovation: CII Chairman
- Gokulam sheds beneficial for dairy farmers: Collector Sumit
- Second abandoned Shiv temple discovered
- CM for speedy disposal of cases, says Anitha
- Chandrababu envisions financial independence of women: Bhuvaneswari
- Cong MLAs protest at MP Assembly premises
AI facilitates advanced medicare to patients: Cardiologist
Vijayawada: First-of-its-kind in the country, the round-the-clock tele-ICU system, supported by artificial intelligence, is providing advanced medical care to patients under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme at Indo-British Hospitals, managed by Aster Ramesh Hospitals.
Managing Director of Aster Ramesh Hospitals Dr Potineni Ramesh Babu, addressing the media here on Friday, an-nounced the introduction of the innovative ‘Cloud Docs Ramesh’ Tele-ICU system which enables the Central Command Centre to monitor patients’ health conditions round-the-clock, ensuring continuous supervision and de-livering exceptional healthcare services through senior medical experts even in remote places.
