AIIMS signs MoU with CGHS

Vijayawada: The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries will get medical and health services at the AIIMS, Mangalagiri in Guntur district as per the AIIMS tariff. A memorandum of understanding has been signed by Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Director and CEO (AIIMS) and Dr G Lakshmaiah, additional director, Central Government Health Scheme in this regard.



Andhra Pradesh Central Excise pensioners association in a press release on Tuesday said the CGHS additional directorate office issued the orders in this regard. Central Excise pensioners’ association leaders T Vivekananda and Gadde Tilak hailed the signing of MoU between the AIIMS and CGHS. They said the MoU will be beneficial to former Parliament members and CGHS card holders of AP. The working employees can get reimbursement and pensioners can get medical services free of cost in AIIMS. Andhra Pradesh needs an additional directorate office of the CGHS in Vijayawada since it is centrally located.