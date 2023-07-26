All gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of the Water Resources Department (WRD) have lifted all the 70 crest gates of the Prakasam Barrage and discharged 59,000 cusecs of flood water into the sea on Wednesday. 10 gates were lifted to a height of two feet, and remaining 60 gates by a height of one foot.

This is the first time in this season that all the gates have been lifted. Above 1,00,000 cusecs of flood is reaching the Prakasam Barrage from the upper catchment area.

The estimated inflows are upto 1,20,000 cusecs. The authorities said that the inflow may increase Today afternoon. They informed that they will release all the realised surplus water into the Bay of Bengal. The water resources authorities also said that they would issue a flood alert in case the flood water reaches 2,00,000 cusecs. On the other hand, the officials concerned have already stopped water release for the canals.