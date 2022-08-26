All measures in place for grand Dasara fete in Vijayawada

Vijayawada(NTR District): Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana has directed the officials to work in coordination for making Dasara celebrations a great success. He held a coordination meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday with the officials of Endowment, Municipal, Police, Revenue, Medical and Health and R&B departments over Dasara celebrations, which will be held from September 26 to October 5.

During the meeting, the Minister said that there is possibility of over 30,000 devotees to visit Durga temple for darshan every day and expecting about two lakh devotees to throng the hill shrine on October 2, the day of Moola Nakshatram. He told the officials to ensure that not a single devotee faces hardships during darshan and told them to help devotees to have a hassle-free darshan.

Minister Satyanarayana said that they are expecting higher number of devotees this year as they couldn't have Goddess darshan for the past two years due to Covid restrictions. He suggested selling offline tickets along with online darshan tickets, which will be helpful to devotees. He also asked the officials for setting up three queues from Sri Vinayaka temple up to the temple. Extra Prasadam counters should be set up, if needed. The Minister reiterated that devotees will be supplied with drinking water and butter milk and plastic material is banned. He said to set up extra showers for devotees' bathing needs.

Endowment Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, District Collector S Dilli Rao, Joint Collector Nupur Ajay, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar, MLAs Velampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu, MLCs Kalpalatha Reddy and Ruhullah, YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash, Temple EO D Bhramaramba, DRO K Mohan Kumar, Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi, DCP Meri Prasanthi, Siva Prasad and others attended the meeting.