All set for Haj pilgrimage from Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada: Minorities Welfare department has made necessary arrangements for the devotees for Haj pilgrimage from Andhra Pradesh to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from Vijayawada airport on June 7 and boarding of pilgrims will continue till June 19.

Following the request of the State government, the Union government granted embarkation point status to Vijayawada airport.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Haj pilgrims boarded flight from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai airports. After State bifurcation, the Haj house constructed in Hyderabad is mostly used by Telangana pilgrims. AP Haj pilgrims allegedly not willing to go Haj House in Hyderabad for stay after bifurcation of the State. The previous TDP government and the present YSRCP government assured for construction of Haj House in Andhra Pradesh. But so far, no progress has been made in this regard.

Minorities Welfare Minister Amzath Basha said that 1,982 Haj pilgrims will travel from Vijayawada airport and accommodation for the Haj pilgrims is arranged at Sirajul Uloom Madarasa located near Namburu of Guntur district.

Amzad Basha on Sunday visited the Madarasa in Guntur district and inspected the arrangements for the stay and travel from there to Vijayawada airport by special buses.

Amzath Basha said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Madarasa on June 6 and would meet AP Haj pilgrims. Stating that luggage checking is very important, he requested the pilgrims to reach the Madarasa one day before.

He informed that four AC buses were arranged for the transportation of Haj pilgrims to airport and everyday 155 Haj pilgrims will board the flight and arrangements are underway for the grand farewell to the pilgrims.

Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez khan, MLCs Ishak Basha and MLC Md Ruhulla Kurnool, Haj committee chairman Gousal Azam, Government Advisor (Minority Welfare) Sheik Mohammed Ziauddin and others visited the Madarasa and inspected arrangements for the stay.