Ambati Rambabu flays TDP over its ‘anti-Kapu’ stand

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu criticising the ‘anti-Kapu’ stand of TDP, alleged that the TDP government foisted several cases on Kapu community leaders in Tuni train burning case.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued a GO on July 27, 2020, cancelling all the cases. However the railway police registered cases and the railway court dismissed the case giving a relief to Kapu community.

Addressing mediapersons at party State office here on Tuesday, the Minister said the TDP has been adopting anti-Kapu attitude from the beginning. Citing the murder of Vangaveti Mohana Ranga and harassment of Mudragada Padmanabham, the Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu’s government foisted several cases on Kapu leaders after the murder of Mohana Ranga and during the Kapu agitation. Condemning the meeting of Pawan Kalyan with Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said that it will not be possible for Pawan Kalyan to mortgage Kapu community to Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that the Kapu community will not support Pawan if he sailed with the TDP. Commenting on the meeting of Pawan Kalyan with Naidu, the Minister said it was nothing but to defame the government or to create hurdles to ongoing welfare schemes.