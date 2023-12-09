Anantapur: ‘Take advantage of Central schemes’

Anantapur : Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra district in-charge officer Sachindra Kumar Patnaik, IRSS, said the Central government schemes should be utilised in all ways, during the programme at M Bandamidapally village of Raptadu mandal on Friday. Joint Collector Ketan Garg and others also participated in the programme.

Sachindra Kumar said the authorities should work hard to help the eligible to get benefits of the schemes of both Central and State governments. He lauded that the district administration has been implementing 17 Central government schemes very well and suggested to provide awareness of all the schemes to the public.

Joint Collector Ketan Garg informed that under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a van will be sent to every panchayat to create awareness about 17 Central government schemes.

Sachindra Kumar Patnaik and Ketan Garg distributed gas connections and soil health cards to the beneficiaries. Later, mass baby shower was organised for pregnant women and Annaprasana (first rice eating ceremony) was conducted for children.