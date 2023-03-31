Andhra Pradesh: 8-month-old baby falls into water bucket, dies of burns in Vijayawada

In a tragic incident came to light in Vijayawada, a 8-month-old girl died after falling into a bucket of hot water. Going into the details, the mother took water in a bucket, put on an electric heater, and went to the bathroom. There was a bucket next to the child's bed and the baby fell into the bucket while playing.



The girl's body was burnt in the hot water and cried loudly. The mother came running and took the baby out, but the damage has already been done. Despite being treated for burns, the baby breathed in a sigh of relief.



A small negligence filled the family with great sadness. It has been advised that parents should be careful while having kids at home.