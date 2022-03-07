Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet nod for Urdu as optional second language
The state cabinet decided to bring an amendment to the AP Official Languages Act providing facility for students to opt for Urdu as a second language on par with Telugu.
The cabinet decided to give green signal for administrative sanctions for construction of fishing harbours at Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada at a cost of Rs 1,234 crore. It will also give government's guarantee to acquire loans to a tune of Rs 8,741 crore for development of Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam ports.
The other decisions include approval for running new flight services between Bengaluru- Kadapa, Visakhapatnam- Kadapa. The new services begin from March 27.
The Government will introduce a bill in the Assembly seeking to increase the retirement age of employees from 60 to 62 years. The cabinet decided to provide a government job to Bronze medal winner in 2017 Olympics SK Jafrin and deputy collector post to Arjun award winner in Archery Jyothi Surekha.