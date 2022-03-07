Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet nod for Urdu as optional second language

Vijayawada: The state cabinet decided to bring an amendment to the AP Official Languages Act providing facility for students to opt for Urdu as a second language on par with Telugu.

The cabinet decided to give green signal for administrative sanctions for construction of fishing harbours at Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada at a cost of Rs 1,234 crore. It will also give government's guarantee to acquire loans to a tune of Rs 8,741 crore for development of Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam ports.

The other decisions include approval for running new flight services between Bengaluru- Kadapa, Visakhapatnam- Kadapa. The new services begin from March 27.

The Government will introduce a bill in the Assembly seeking to increase the retirement age of employees from 60 to 62 years. The cabinet decided to provide a government job to Bronze medal winner in 2017 Olympics SK Jafrin and deputy collector post to Arjun award winner in Archery Jyothi Surekha.