Andhra Pradesh Government allocated Rs 185 cr for sports infrastructure

Vijayawada: To improve sports infrastructure across the State, the government allocated Rs 185 crore for undertaking 138 works, said Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Services Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of various departments at his chambers at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the

Minister said that the government is conducting CM Cup tournaments to promote sports across the State.

The tournaments were already conducted in three districts and they will be conducted in West Godavari on February 24 and in Krishna district on February 25.

Sports associations at village level are being encouraged and a financial help of Rs 2.97 crore has been given to 18 sports associations, he informed.

Minister Srinivasa Rao said that the Centre had allocated Rs 32.30 crore for the development of stadiums in Vizianagaram, Nellore, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati. 'Under 'Khelo India', sports infra development scheme, proposals have been forwarded to the Central government for a football ground in Kurnool, athletic tracks in Kadapa and Nellore districts and a swimming pool in Visakhapatnam.'

The Minister said that 2,444 playfields were sanctioned for village panchayats to promote sports and already 2,325 playfields were completed. Out of 106 Kreeda Vikas Kendras (KVK) sanctioned in the State for promotion of sports, 38 were completed and 68 were at various stages of completion, he informed.

Under YSR Kreeda Protsahakalu, Rs 4.58 crore was given to 1,471 sportspersons as cash awards.

Likewise, 76 international winners in various sports were given Rs 8.62 crore. The Minister also elaborated various sports activities across the State.

Special Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, SAAP OSD Ramakrishna and various officials were present.