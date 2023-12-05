  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today

Representational Image
x

Representational Image 

Highlights

Krishna District collector P Rajababu has announced holiday to the schools and other educational institutions on December 5 due to Cyclone Michaung that is expected tol cross the coast on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Krishna District collector P Rajababu has announced holiday to the schools and other educational institutions on December 5 due to Cyclone Michaung that is expected tol cross the coast on Tuesday.

Krishna DEO Tahera Sultana in a press release announced that all school managements should take steps for the closure of schools.

Meanwhile, NTR district administration announced two days holidays to the schools in the district on December 4 and 5 respectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X