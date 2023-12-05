Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today

Vijayawada: Krishna District collector P Rajababu has announced holiday to the schools and other educational institutions on December 5 due to Cyclone Michaung that is expected tol cross the coast on Tuesday.

Krishna DEO Tahera Sultana in a press release announced that all school managements should take steps for the closure of schools.

Meanwhile, NTR district administration announced two days holidays to the schools in the district on December 4 and 5 respectively.