Andhra Pradesh: Mother dumps six month old son into drainage over dispute with husband in Vijayawada

In a tragic incident, the alleged conflicts between husband and wife claimed the life of a child. The incident took place at Carmil Nagar of Autonagar In Vijayawada. Going into details, Villuolu Jayaraju was married to Meenakshi in 2019. They have children Daniel (18 months) and Samuel (6 months). Both couples make a living working for a plastic company. Jayaraj is addicted to cannabis and recently he raised suspicion over his wife.

In this backdrop, there were frequent quarrels between the couple over money at home. Disgusted with her husband's behavior, Meenakshi took her youngest son Samuel at 5 am on Wednesday and dumped him in the Guntatippa drainage next to the colony. Observed family members and locals retrieved the baby out of the canal. Samuel died on the way to the hospital and was taken home.



Upon receiving information about the incident, the Padamata police arrested the accused Meenakshi. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.