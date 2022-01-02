Andhra Pradesh rakes in 124 cr from liquor sales in single day

Vijayawada: The decision of the Andhra Pradesh Government to make premium brands of liquor available on the eve of New Year celebrations and to extend timings of bars and liquor shops seems to have reaped good dividend. The retail wine shops in the State witnessed heavy rush on Friday and according to preliminary estimates they are said to have earned Rs 124 crore on a single day.

After the State Government slashed the prices of liquor, with effect from December 19, sales of all kinds of liquor have registered a rise bringing in good revenue to the exchequer. The Government of Andhra Pradesh also earned record revenues of over Rs 12,000 crore from liquor sales in the first eight months of 2021. For the entire calendar year, the sales are expected to touch the Rs 20,000-crore mark.

The State Government, which is the sole wholesaler and retailer of liquor, has claimed that the consumption of liquor has come down over the last two-and-a- half years. It also claimed that it stands by its word to impose prohibition.