ANGRAU sanctions agri college to Pulivendula

Guntur: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University has sanctioned a new agriculture college for Pulivendula Assembly constituency of Kadapa district on Friday.

The constituency is represented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. University Vice-Chancellor Dr A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy issued orders to this effect.

The new agriculture college to be set up in Pulivendula will start admissions from the academic year of 2023-24 and work with 60 students in Agriculture BSC (Hons). In addition to this, the government sanctioned 48 teaching faculty and 56 non-teaching posts to the sanctioned agriculture college.