  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Anitha orders probe into Rs 2.5 cr bribe to Rajini

Anitha orders probe into Rs 2.5 cr bribe to Rajini
x
Highlights

Former minister has been facing several allegations including collection of bribe from stone crusher unit owners and commission for lands acquired for Jagananna housing colony

Guntur: Home minister Vangapudi Anitha ordered an inquiry into allegation collection of Rs 2.5 crore bribe by former minister Vidadala Rajini and her personal assistant Gopi from Balaji Stone Crushers at Yadlapadu when she was in the post.

The stone crushers management submitted a complaint on Thursday requesting her to do justice. Responding to their complaint, she ordered an inquiry.

Earlier, some farmers in July this year met Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and complained that Rajini had collected commission from the payment to them for the lands acquired for Jagananna housing colonies.

Followers of Rajini acquired 200 acre land for Jagananna housing colony from farmers of Pasumarru and Gudipudi villages. First, they acquired 50 acre land from 32 farmers. Rajini allegedly took a bribe of Rs 1.16 crore from them. They informed the matter to MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and police officials also. Earlier, stone crushers lodged a complaint with the Palnadu district police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick