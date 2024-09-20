Anitha orders probe into Rs 2.5 cr bribe to Rajini

Guntur: Home minister Vangapudi Anitha ordered an inquiry into allegation collection of Rs 2.5 crore bribe by former minister Vidadala Rajini and her personal assistant Gopi from Balaji Stone Crushers at Yadlapadu when she was in the post.

The stone crushers management submitted a complaint on Thursday requesting her to do justice. Responding to their complaint, she ordered an inquiry.

Earlier, some farmers in July this year met Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and complained that Rajini had collected commission from the payment to them for the lands acquired for Jagananna housing colonies.

Followers of Rajini acquired 200 acre land for Jagananna housing colony from farmers of Pasumarru and Gudipudi villages. First, they acquired 50 acre land from 32 farmers. Rajini allegedly took a bribe of Rs 1.16 crore from them. They informed the matter to MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and police officials also. Earlier, stone crushers lodged a complaint with the Palnadu district police.