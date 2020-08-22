Anticipatory bail petition posted to August 24

Vijayawada: The Fifth Additional District and Sessions court here on Friday adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition filed on behalf of Dr Ramesh Babu, chairman and managing director of Ramesh Hospitals to August 24 after the assistant public prosecutor sought time to file the case diary and other papers to the court.

It may be recalled that Dr P Ramesh Babu filed for anticipatory bail after a criminal case was filed against him on various charges regarding Covid-19 centre where a fire mishap occurred resulting in the death of 10 persons on August 9.

The petition filed by advocate Thota Sridhar came up for hearing before the Fifth Additional District and Sessions judge here on Friday.

The judge adjourned the hearing to August 24th after the assistant public prosecutor informed the court that he was not ready for presenting the arguments. The case diary was not submitted before the court and the assistant public prosecutor requested time from the court for the submission of case diary.

