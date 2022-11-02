AP agrees to supply Jaya rice to Kerala

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, who visited Kerala along with a team of officials, signed the agreement. It may be noted that Kerala minister for civil supplies Anil visited Andhra Pradesh recently and praised the public distribution system here for distributing rice and essential commodities at door step in mobile vans. He requested the AP government for supply of rice and some essential commodities.

As per his invitation, the minister of civil supplies and officials, including AP Civil Supplies Corporation MD G Veerapandian, AP Dairy MD Ahmed Babu visited Kerala on Tuesday. When the Kerala minister appealed to the AP government for supply of Jaya variety rice as per demand along with some pulses, the civil supplies minister agreed to supply Jaya variety rice, and pulses being supplies by AP Markfed to Kerala. Nageswara Rao said that the pulses being cultivated will be supplied to Kerala state under AP Markfed brand. Later, the minister and officials visited the Maveli stores run by Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

The officials said with the agreement between AP and Kerala for supply of rice, the farmers cultivating Jaya variety of rice in AP will get good price for their product.