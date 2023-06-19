AP committed to implement energy efficiency programmes: CS Jawahar

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy said that the State government is committed to implement energy efficiency programmes with utmost dedication.

He said AP power utilities have met energy demand of 263 million units in the State on June 17, which is all-time record high day demand so far.

In this scenario, promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy play a major role to meet the power requirements of the people. He said the AP government and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) join hands for enhancing energy efficiency, for improving economy & environmental protection. EESL is a joint venture of PSUs of the Ministry of Power.

Jawahar Reddy held a meeting with Vishal Kapoor, the CEO of EESL. During the meeting the CS said the State government is focused on developing infrastructure and to promote industrialization and support to MSMEs to generate more employment opportunities.

Recognising that the growth and development of entrepreneurship are vital for economic progress, the chief secretary underscored the crucial role played by MSMEs as the driving force behind the state and national economies.

Responding to it, EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor thanked the State government for effective implementation of energy efficiency programmes and promotion of renewable energy generation in the State.

He said EESL will explore the possibility of seeking support of SIDBI (Small industrial development bank of India) in supporting the economic viability of MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh through implementation of energy efficiency programmes.

EESL is providing energy efficiency technologies and services under the EESL-UNIDO-GEF project for catering the needs of industrial clusters including textiles, chemical & pharmaceuticals, forging and foundry, paper manufacturing, rice mills, metal processing etc. These technologies help MSMEs to enhance productivity, achieve monetary savings in energy bills, access competitive pricing, streamline project management and implement comprehensive energy efficiency improvements.